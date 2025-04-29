Senate Twink reveals he was ‘catatonic’ and admitted to psych ward after sex tape scandal

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, also known as the ‘Senate twink’, has spoken out for the first time since the 2023 scandal involving his alleged participation in a sex tape filmed in the US Senate.

Maese-Czeropski was dubbed the ‘Senate twink’ on social media after footage leaked of two men having sex in a Senate hearing room. The former Senate staffer has reflected on the incident in a new interview with Gay Sydney News, taking care to only ever refer to himself as having “allegedly” been the man seen bottoming in the video.

In the interview, Maese-Czeropski reveals that he was admitted to a pysch ward as a result of the social media backlash to the tape.

“Mentally, I spent a little bit in the psych ward after the fact because it was just … it’s overwhelming to realise and to know that tens of millions of people literally despise you,” he explained. “I was pretty much catatonic,” he later mentions.

“I got all these death threats, hatred. And the guy who was the top didn’t,” he went on to say. “My therapist told me you have PTSD, and I don’t have any shame in that.”

Following the incident, Maese-Czeropski left the US, travelling first to Cape Town, South Africa, before ultimately emigrating to Sydney, Australia where he now resides.

“Professionally I could not get a job in Washington DC, that’s a big part of why as soon as my lease ended I knew I needed to get out,” he said.

“Everyone in DC knew me, and it was kind of gross and horrifying because I’m not someone who likes to be in the public spotlight at all.”

Despite the havoc wreaked by the incident, Maese-Czeropski says he did not care about losing his job which he says he was earning a salary of $38,000 a year doing.

“I hated my life, I hated my job, the pay was shit”

“I think that one of the reasons why the scandal wasn’t as traumatic as it could’ve been is because I was very depressed working in government,” he said. “I hated my life, I hated my job, the pay was shit.”

He has now embraced the Senate Twink moniker, changing his Instagram handle to @senatetwinkofficial, and even launching an OnlyFans channel of the same name.

On his decision to join the adult content platform, he says: “I got some flack…people were like, ‘OK, he’s washed up…’” he revealed, before going on to explain why he did not immediately join the platform to capitalise on the incident. “I just needed time to process the scandal.”