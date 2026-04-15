Russian news outlet fined over Heated Rivalry review for spreading ‘LGBT propaganda’

A Russian news outlet, SarBC, has been fined by a Russian court over a written review of Heated Rivalry, after authorities claimed it spread “LGBT propaganda”.

The Oktyabrsky District Court in Saratov fined the local news agency 500,000 roubles (£4,927) this week following the court filing on 10 March 2026.

The Russian news outlet published an article titled Why Did ‘Heated Rivalry’ Become Popular? on 6 February, which has since been taken down.

“There’s a certain TV series that’s being actively discussed right now” – an SarBC employee speaking out about the Heated Rivalry review

The outlet’s IT director, Andrei Bashkaikin, was separately fined 50,000 roubles (£492) on 7 April 2026 by a local magistrate.

In light of the claims that the Heated Rivalry review was “LGBT propaganda”, an anonymous SarBC employee told Mediazona it was a “harmless review”.

“There’s a certain TV series that’s being actively discussed right now,” they told the outlet. “The article just came from a link exchange. It was published for a short time, but we quickly took it down. It’s a harmless review, the kind of which is all over the internet.”

What does Russia’s ‘LGBT propaganda’ law mean?

Russia passed a law in 2013, commonly called the anti-LGBTQ law, prohibiting children from being exposed to “non-traditional family values”. The legislation was expanded in December 2022, banning “LGBT propaganda” for all ages.

In 2023, the country’s Supreme Court declared the so-called “international LGBT movement” an extremist organisation, targeting positive LGBTQ+ expression more harshly.

Online content is regulated in Russia by the state communications watchdog, which enforces strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws prohibiting queer exposure.

“Russian authorities weaponise and misuse the justice system” – Hugh Williamson from Human Rights Watch condemning Russia’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws

Several human rights groups have condemned Russia’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues, including Human Rights Watch.

Its Europe and Central Asia director, Hugh Williamson, said Russian legislation “weaponises” the queer community, describing it as “draconian”.

“Russian authorities weaponise and misuse the justice system as a tool in their draconian crusade to enforce ‘traditional values’ and marginalise and censor LGBT people,” Williamson said.

“Governments should also provide safe haven and meaningful protection” – Williamson calling for Russian groups to provide aid to LGBTQ+ civilians

“Russia’s international partners should call on the government to end its persecution of LGBT people and their supporters,” he added.

“Other governments should also provide safe haven and meaningful protection to those fleeing Russia for fear of prosecution based on their sexual orientation or gender identity, and their public expressions of support for LGBT rights.”

Russia’s Ministry of Justice ruled last year ILGA World, a global LGBTQ+ human rights group, as an “undesirable organisation”, making it a criminal offence to work advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

ILGA World executive director Julia Ehrt said in a statement: “No matter how much governments will try to legislate LGBTI people out of existence, movements will stay strong and committed, and solidarity remains alive across borders.”

Crave’s gay hockey series, Heated Rivalry, starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, is not available to stream in Russia.

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