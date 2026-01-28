Russia criminalises support for LGBTQ+ human rights group, ILGA World

Russia’s Ministry of Justice has ruled ILGA World as an “undesirable organisation”, making it a criminal offence to work with or support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender advocacy federation inside Russia.

The decision by Russia’s Ministry of Justice, which reportedly also includes eight other organisations from the United States and across Europe, was announced 21 January.

ILGA World (the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association) is a global cohort of 2,000 LGBTQI+ organisations from 170 countries campaigning for human rights and has called for action.

“Movements will stay strong and committed” – ILGA World executive director Julia Ehrt on Russia anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

ILGA World executive director Julia Ehrt said in a statement: “No matter how much governments will try to legislate LGBTI people out of existence, movements will stay strong and committed, and solidarity remains alive across borders.”

“Together, we will continue building a more just world for everyone,” she continued.

In November 2023, the Russian Supreme Court deemed national “LGBT movements” as “extremist”. In July 2025, a new law had been approved banning internet searches for information about “extremist organisations”, therefore barring LGBTQ+ groups.

Under this new legislation, Russian citizens who continue to cooperate with “undesirable” organisations may face prison sentences of up to six years.

“No one should be jailed for doing human rights work” – Volker Türk, UN high commissioner for human rights, on Russian LGBTQ+ laws

United Nations human rights bodies, Non-governmental organisations and Western governments have repeatedly condemned these laws.

On Russia’s designation of the “international LGBT movement” as extremist, Volker Türk, UN high commissioner for human rights, said in a statement: “No one should be jailed for doing human rights work or denied their human rights based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

“The law must uphold and defend the principles of equality and non‑discrimination. The law must never be used to perpetuate inequality and discrimination.”

Governed by 20 activists, ILGA World members span six regions: Pan Africa ILGA, ILGA Asia, ILGA-Europe, ILGALAC (Latin America and the Caribbean), ILGA North America and the Caribbean, and ILGA Oceania.

