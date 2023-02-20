Rebel Wilson reveals she is engaged to Ramona Agruma

Actor Rebel Wilson has announced her engagement to fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

On Sunday (19 February), the Pitch Perfect star posted online she had proposed to Ramona.

Posing with her new fiancée and a Tiffany ring, the 42-year-old actor engaged wrote: “We said YES!”

On Instagram, Rebel thanked Disney boss Bob Iger and the “incredible team” at Disneyland for helping with the “magical surprise”.

Her caption accompanied two images of the engaged pair outside the pastel pink Disney castle wearing matching pink and white striped jumpers with black hearts on the front.

Another image shoes the pairs intertwined hands showing off the diamond ring.

The engagement comes after Rebel shut down engagement rumours after the couple were spotted with matching rings last Halloween.

“We said YES!”

In June of last year, during Pride Month, the Bridesmaids star announced she was dating Agruma.

Her coming out was tainted by a journalist planning to publish a story about Rebel’s relationship if she didn’t first.

The gossip column was later deleted, and the writer denied outing the actor but apologised. The Australian Press Council then published an adjudication in October that outlined the Herald should’ve been aware it “was likely to cause substantial offence and distress.”

It’s been a busy few months for Rebel, as well as the engagement she also recently announced the birth of her first child.

Her daughter Royce Lillian, who Rebel had by surrogate, was born in November 2022.