Nancy Pelosi, HIV/AIDS advocate and first female speaker of the US House, retires

Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to serve as speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has announced she will retire at the end of her current term, ending a 20-term career in Congress.

Pelosi has represented San Francisco since 1987 and has been a leading voice on healthcare reform, women’s rights, and HIV/AIDS awareness, becoming a steadfast ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

Her first speech on the House floor famously addressed the AIDS crisis, signalling her lifelong commitment to LGBTQ+ rights.

Over the decades, she has championed protections for LGBTQ+ people, including advocating for same-sex marriage, anti-discrimination laws, and transgender healthcare access.

“For decades, I’ve cherished the privilege of representing our magnificent city in the United States Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud Representative,” Pelosi said in a statement.

In a retirement video, she spoke directly to her city: “I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress, and I have always honoured the song of St. Francis, ‘Lord make me an instrument of thy peace,’ the anthem of our city. That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know. I will not be seeking reelection to Congress.”

Over her career, Pelosi played a central role in American politics, passing major legislation and breaking numerous glass ceilings. She was instrumental in reforms such as the Affordable Care Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, securing protections for vulnerable populations, including LGBTQ+ communities who face disproportionate healthcare disparities.

Pelosi’s work on HIV/AIDS has been central to her legacy. From her first speech on the House floor, she focused on fighting the epidemic, helping secure funding for the Ryan White CARE Act, PEPFAR, and housing programmes for people living with HIV. She consistently ensured that support reached often-overlooked LGBTQ+ communities.

Representing San Francisco, one of the epicentres of the crisis, Pelosi became a consistent ally to LGBTQ+ people, advocating for equality and healthcare access at every turn.

Beyond legislation, she amplified the voices of LGBTQ+ activists and community leaders, using her platform to challenge stigma, discrimination, and societal neglect.