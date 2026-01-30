Luigi Mangione will not face death penalty over killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO, judge rules

A US judge has ruled that federal prosecutors cannot seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

US district judge Margaret Garnett today (30 January) dismissed the federal murder counts that could have made Mangione death-penalty eligible, finding they were technically flawed — a major setback for the federal prosecution.

Luigi Mangione faces nine state counts brought by New York prosecutors

The judge left in place two stalking charges, which still carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both federal and New York state charges.

Mangione also faces nine state counts brought by New York prosecutors, including second-degree murder and various weapons charges, all of which carry the possibility of life imprisonment.

Jury selection in the federal case is now scheduled to begin on 8 September 2026, with opening statements expected later in the autumn, now that the death penalty issue has been removed from the proceedings.

Brian Thompson was shot dead in midtown Manhattan on 4 December 2024

Meanwhile, Manhattan prosecutors have written to the court urging that Mangione’s state trial begin on 1 July 2026, potentially before the federal case, though a final date has not yet been set and defence attorneys have argued that timetable is unrealistic.

Thompson was shot dead in midtown Manhattan on 4 December 2024 as he walked to a hotel for a corporate conference. Surveillance video showed a masked gunman fire at him from behind, and police found ammunition inscriptions referencing insurance claims practices — “delay,” “deny” and “depose” — that drew intense public scrutiny to the case.

Mangione was arrested five days later in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a nationwide manhunt. Officers recovered a 9mm handgun and a notebook during his arrest at a McDonald’s, and prosecutors say the items will be used at trial; defence lawyers have argued the search was unlawful.

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a wealthy Maryland family, has denied all accusations and remains in custody as both legal tracks continue to move forward.

