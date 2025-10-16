Luigi Mangione reportedly receives $40k in prison commissary from fans while facing murder charges

Luigi Mangione is reported to have received $40,000 in donations from supporters during his 10-month incarceration.

Mangione is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024. He was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a five-day manhunt.

The 27-year-old faces a federal murder charge, two counts of stalking and a firearms offence, along with state charges in New York and Pennsylvania. A prior terrorism charge in New York has been dropped. He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

TMZ reports he has the five-figure balance in his commissary account

Held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, TMZ reports that he has the five-figure balance in his commissary account, citing a source recently released from the facility.

Inmates receive basic meals covered by the government but can purchase additional items through the commissary. Prices include Nutella hazelnut spread at $5, oatmeal at $3.65, and Velveeta cheese at $3.70. Purchases are capped at $160 per visit, preventing any single inmate from spending their full balance at once.

While family members usually fund commissary accounts, Mangione’s is believed to have been financed by fans. Earlier this year, his lawyers asked supporters to stop sending books because of prison regulations.

Mangione’s lawyers also asked supporters to limit photo mailings

“He is very appreciative, but kindly asks that people temporarily refrain from sending more books. The number of books he can possess at any given time is limited,” his legal team wrote on their defence website.

Prison rules allow inmates to have up to five books, one photo album or scrapbook, and 25 single-sided photos. Mangione’s lawyers also asked supporters to limit photo mailings to five at a time and noted that all incoming images are screened by law enforcement before delivery.

“Due to the volume of mail, letters could take longer than usual to be screened and delivered,” they said.

Supporters have also donated to Mangione’s legal defence fund on GiveSendGo, raising over $1.3 million.