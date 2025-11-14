Kazakhstan’s parliament approves ban on ‘LGBT propaganda’ in unanimous vote

Kazakhstan‘s lower house of parliament has passed a bill banning ‘LGBT propaganda’ online and in media, imposing fines for first-time offenders and up to 10 days in jail for repeat violations.

The law, which mirrors legislation in Russia, Georgia and Hungary, will now be sent to the Kazakh senate and, if approved, will require president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s signature to take effect. Tokayev has repeatedly emphasised the need to protect what he calls “traditional values.”

The vote in the Mazhilis, which is dominated by parties loyal to Tokayev, was unanimous.

Kazakh education minister Gani Beisembayev spoke in favour of the bill, telling lawmakers: “Children and teenagers are exposed to information online every day that can negatively impact their ideas about family, morality, and the future.”

Human rights organisations have criticised the legislation, warning it could institutionalise discrimination. The Belgium-based International Partnership for Human Rights said it would “blatantly violate Kazakhstan’s international human rights commitments.”

Homosexuality was legalised in the 1990s, but social attitudes remain highly conservative

Kazakhstan is a majority-Muslim but largely secular country. Homosexuality was legalised in the 1990s, but social attitudes remain highly conservative, and there are no nationwide laws protecting LGBT+ people from discrimination.

Critics also raised concerns about the way the amendment was added to an unrelated archival bill, citing a lack of public debate and transparency.

If signed into law, Kazakhstan would join a number of countries in the region in criminalising LGBTQ+ content under the banner of protecting traditional values.