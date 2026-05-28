An Audience with Danny Beard: see the Drag Race star live with the English Musical Theatre Orchestra

Danny Beard has been announced to headline An Audience with Danny Beard at Manchester‘s Albert Hall on Friday 18 September 2026 for one night and one night only!

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK superstar will perform alongside the English Musical Theatre Orchestra, a 25-piece symphony specialising in Broadway and West End music.

The show will feature live performances from productions including: The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Little Mermaid and Rent.

“We’ve got a killer show planned” – Danny Beard on An Audience with Danny Beard with the English Musical Theatre Orchestra

An Audience with Danny Beard poster (Image: Provided)

“I’m so excited to be singing some of my fave songs with the EMTO this September,” said Danny in a news release. “We’ve got a killer show planned, big laughs and even bigger show tunes!”

“Don’t worry if you’re a pop girly, me and the incredible 25 musicians have got you covered too! See you all on 18 September in the iconic Albert Hall Manchester!”

In signature Danny style, An Audience with Danny Beard will feature live show tunes, pop music, unapologetic comedy and camp flair.

Danny Beard won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2022

Danny Beard (Image: Provided)

If you don’t know Danny from the drag scene – which you should, considering they made Drag Race herstory by becoming the first bearded queen to be crowned winner of UK season 4 – you may know them from their stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2025.

Their powerhouse vocals first caught national attention when Danny auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent in 2016, before going on to perform at Pride events across the UK.

Tickets are now on general sale via the official Albert Hall Manchester website, starting from £32.50 standing and £35 seated

An Audience with Danny Beard is produced by EMTO Productions Ltd. in association with Posterity Ltd. & John Noel Management.