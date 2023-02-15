Joshua Bassett addresses concern after baptism at anti-gay Bethel Church

High School Musical star Joshua Bassett has addressed fan comments about his baptism by the historically anti-LGBTQ Bethel Church.

In a video Joshua shared to his social accounts on Monday (13 February), he can be seen proclaiming that Jesus Christ is his “lord and saviour”.

The 22-year-old added that he grew up Christian but “ran the other way.” He states that it “only ended in addiction, depression, suicidal ideation, eating disorders.”

He goes on to say that Jesus Christ has given him “peace”.

The large audience erupted in applause as he made his declaration of faith.

Following Joshua sharing the news on social media, numerous fans shared concerns about the church his baptism took place in.

Many noted Bethel Church has a history of promoting so-called ‘conversion therapy’ – the scientifically-debunked practise of trying to change a person’s sexuality and/or gender – and their ‘CHANGED’ programme.

“I was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs”

The latter is a movement that claims to be able to support those who have left homosexuality behind.

“CHANGED is a community of friends who once identified as LGBTQ+ and through encounters with the love of Jesus, have experienced His freedom in their lives,” one post reads.

Joshua, who came out as queer in 2021, responded that he was “unaware” of the church’s anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

“I visited this church and happened to get baptized here,” Joshua tweeted on Monday.

“I was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them.”

The former Attitude cover star also added: “My heart is for Christ and Christ alone!”

Joshua is set to star in the upcoming third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+ this July.