Republican Mike Collins faces criticism for former staffer’s ‘twink fascist’ Nazi posts

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has criticised his Republican opponent, Mike Collins, after “twink fascist” Nazi posts were linked to a former member of Collins’ team.

The former Collins staffer is Preston Parra, who The Washington Post exposed for posting an image of a swastika made using the word “twink” on X.

Elsewhere, he also shared an image of himself wearing a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robe on the platform. His account also contains repeated use of the N-word, Nazi song lyrics and the phrase “White Power”.

Jon Ossoff links Mike Collins to neo-Nazi ideology

Omg… please use my NAME. https://t.co/rgGnEonOUj — Prêstón Alfónső Párra Mejia Luca Matteo del Tóro (@PrestonDelToro) August 27, 2026

The Washington Post published an investigation into Parra’s actions on 27 August 2026, prompting Ossoff to say the report “confirmed yet more extensive ties between Congressman Mike Collins and white nationalism, and Congressman Mike Collins and neo-Nazi ideology”.

Speaking at a campaign event in Macon, Georgia, he added: “Mike Collins needs to hold a press conference this afternoon, and he needs to release all the communications between his office and these white supremacists.”

According to the Washington Post, Parra interned for Collins for two months in 2024 and later worked as a contractor for Collins’ leadership political action committee. He was paid $7,700 (£5,666) for fundraising consulting in May 2025.

Preston Parra describes himself as a “twink fascist”

Speaking to the publication, Parra described some of his posts as “satirical” and denied being a white supremacist, but said: “I do think that the white race contributes more to the world.”

Responding to the coverage on X, Parra used a racial slur while describing himself as a “twink fascist”, writing: “Let a n***a build his twink fascist regime…” In another video, he reportedly said he believed he had done nothing wrong.

Other social media posts allegedly include a statement that he “hated women almost as much as he hated Black people”.