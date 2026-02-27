Human Rights Campaign president challenges Donald Trump’s HIV/AIDS medical cuts

Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), has publicly challenged Donald Trump‘s HIV/AIDS medical cuts in the United States.

Representing the largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organisation in the world this week at the People’s State of the Union conference, Robinson spoke about the nationwide threat to the community’s rights.

She began by listing the U-turns President Trump has made since his second term, following his re-election to the White House in January 2025.

“Every person living with HIV that’s denied their PrEP medication” – Kelley Robinson on the HIV/AIDS medical cuts in the US

“I’m here for the people who are in same-sex marriages and are worried about their families. I’m here for the parents that are tossing and turning at night over the safety of their queer youth,” Robinson said.

“I’m here for every trans kid that just wants to feel seen, valued, and loved. I’m here for every trans person that’s been kicked out of our military and every person living with HIV that’s denied their PrEP medication,” she continued.

In early 2026, the Trump administration announced over $600 million (£470 million) in federal health funding cuts, targeting HIV/AIDS prevention.

Robinson highlighted 127,000 lives have been effected by HIV/AIDS medical cuts

On top of this, officials have taken action to reduce access to gender-affirming care for minors across the US, including cuts to funding for hospitals that do not comply with the proposed legislation.

Robinson highlighted drastic cuts to HIV/AIDS funding under Trump, including $258 million (£195 million) for vaccine research and reduced state prevention programmes, putting 127,000 lives at risk.

“I’m here for our community tonight,” Robinson said. “Because I have to remind this country that lesbian, gay, bi, trans, and queer people, we’ve always been here and we’re not going anywhere.”

“This is our country too” – Robinson repressed the LGBTQ+ community in America

The HRC representative added: “This is our country too… We have paid for it in funerals and freedom songs and court cases and classroom battles.”

“When I say this is our country, I’m saying it with my whole chest. And once again, we are here to defend what is ours,” she continued.

Robinson drew attention to the controversial removal of a large Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument in New York City, taken down by the Trump administration earlier this month.

“There’s nothing ordinary about this president removing the Pride flag from Stonewall” – Robinson condemned the Stonewall Pride flag removal

“These are not ordinary times. There’s nothing ordinary about this president removing the Pride flag from Stonewall,” she said.

“There’s nothing ordinary about them cutting billions of dollars from HIV prevention and throwing it into building more ICE detention facilities,” Robinson continued.

She followed up by naming individuals who have died in the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including Renee Nicole Good, a queer woman who was shot dead at the start of the year.

“Renee Good should still be alive. Alex Preddy should still be alive. Ruben Ray Martinez, Dr. Linda, Keith Porter Jr. and all the other people who have died in ICE custody should still be alive,” Robinson listed.

Robinson became the president of the HRC in 2022, making history as the organisations first Black, queer woman lead.