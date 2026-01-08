Minnesota woman shot dead by ICE during raid as wife speaks out

A woman has been shot dead by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minnesota on Wednesday (7 January). The deceased has been confirmed as Renee Nicole Good, 37.

Footage shared on social media shows Good’s widow sitting in the snow with her dog in front of a damaged SUV, visibly distressed as she sobbed and said how her wife had been killed.

In a video posted to social media, she exclaimed: “They killed my wife. I don’t know what to do… We stopped to videotape, and they shot her in the head.”

“She was probably terrified” – Renee Nicole Good’s mother, Donna Ganger said in light of her daughters death

Good was shot on the morning of a large immigration enforcement operation described by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as its “largest immigration enforcement surge ever in Minnesota.”

Her death was announced later that day, after her mother, Donna Ganger, identified her. “She was probably terrified,” Ganger told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

“I want to see nobody get shot” – Donald Trump said after the Minnesota shooting

In a disturbing video of the incident, footage shows ICE agents approaching the SUV in the middle of the street. In an attempt to drive off, one officer points his gun at the driver and at least two shots are heard.

A mother of three, a prize-winning poet, and a US citizen, the couple moved to Minneapolis last year from Kansas City, Missouri.

City leaders have said Good was a legal observer of ICE activities. ICE enforced immigration laws and often conducts raids detaining people who are undocumented or have minor violations.

President Donald Trump called the fatal shooting of Renee Good “a vicious situation” in an interview with The New York Times. “I want to see nobody get shot. I want to see nobody screaming and trying to run over policemen either,” he said.

“It’s a tragedy of her own making” – vice president JD Vance blamed the victim for her death

Correct. You can accept that this woman's death is a tragedy while acknowledging it's a tragedy of her own making.



Don't illegally interfere in federal law enforcement operations and try to run over our officers with your car. It's really that simple. https://t.co/4k4KFjfsRZ — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 8, 2026

Vice president JD Vance wrote on X: “You can accept that this woman’s death is a tragedy while acknowledging it’s a tragedy of her own making.” The Trump administration said the woman was shot deliberately claiming she was trying to run over the ICE agent.

The late 37-year-old was previously married to a man, who told the Associated Press that she had just dropped her six-year-old son at school and was driving home with her partner when they came across the ICE agents.

Good’s father, Tim Ganger, paid tribute to his late daughter: “She had a good life, but a hard life,” he told The Washington Post. “She was a wonderful person.”

