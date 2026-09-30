JADE’s producer Mike Sabath says her sophomore album is nearly complete

Producer Mike Sabath has revealed that Jade Thirlwall’s sophomore album is nearly complete after working with the singer on her debut solo album, That’s Showbiz Baby!.

Sabath worked on five tracks for JADE’s first album, including lead single ‘Angel of My Dreams’, as well as ‘Fantasy’, ‘Unconditional’, ‘Headache’ and ‘Before You Break My Heart’.

Speaking to The Sun, the hitmaker said the project is nearly finished and is sounding “crazy”.

Mike Sabath is working on Jade Thirlwall’s sophomore album

This time around, Sabath says he’s leading the project, after being one of many credited producers on That’s Showbiz Baby!.

“I am doing the whole new album and it’s insane. I’m so excited about the JADE music,” said the producer.

“That first album, we were finding things. This album from the beginning, I’m doing the whole thing, so it can be nice and unified and cohesive. She’s got more confidence and it’s just so fun.”

“We’re pretty far” – Sabath on JADE’s upcoming album

“We’re pretty far,” he added.

JADE launched her solo career in July 2024 with her debut single ‘Angel of My Dreams’, released following Little Mix’s hiatus in 2022.

The track peaked at No. 7 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 18 in Ireland, before her debut solo album, That’s Showbiz Baby!, arrived in 2025 and reached No. 3 on the UK Albums Chart.

JADE has been teasing new projects on her social media in recent weeks, including a video of herself in a studio captioned “JADE2”.