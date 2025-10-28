Florida teacher suspended for requesting gender-neutral title ‘Mx’ under Ron DeSantis-backed law

A Florida teacher has been suspended after asking to be addressed by a gender-neutral title.

The Talbot Elementary School teacher, part of Alachua County Public Schools, was placed on administrative leave after making the request for students and colleagues to use “Mx” at work.

Pronounced “mix”, the term is used by some trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming and cis people who prefer not to use gendered options such as Miss, Ms, Mrs or Mr. It does not indicate a person’s gender.

"This violates Florida law and Alachua County School District policy and must stop immediately" – state attorney general James Uthmeier

State attorney general James Uthmeier claimed the teacher’s request breaches Florida’s House Bill 1069 – a law signed by governor Ron DeSantis in July 2023. The legislation defines “sex as an immutable biological trait” and bans K-12 school staff from using pronouns or titles that differ from their sex assigned at birth.

Education commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas supported his position, describing the allegations as “deeply troubling and ones that I will not take lightly”.

Merriam-Webster defines “Mx.” as a gender-neutral honorific for individuals who do not identify with a specific gender or prefer not to disclose one

The teacher, whose name has not been released, remains on leave while the district reviews the situation. A spokesperson for Alachua County Public Schools confirmed the suspension but provided no further details.

The debate over “Mx.” centres on a title that has existed for decades. Merriam-Webster defines it as a gender-neutral honorific for individuals who do not identify with a specific gender or prefer not to disclose one.

It first appeared in print in 1977 and was added to the dictionary in 2017.