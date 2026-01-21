Is Florida about to enter a new AIDS epidemic? Over 10,000 Floridians could lose HIV medication

More than 10,000 people could lose access to HIV medication in Florida after the Trump administration cut funding for the AIDS Drug Assistance Programme (ADAP).

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has expressed concern after the state revealed it could not find $120 million to fund the programme.

Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried criticised the DeSantis administration in Florida, led by Republican governor Ron DeSantis, for its lack of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Scapegoating the LGBTQ community from day one” – Chair Nikki Fried criticises the DeSantis administration in Florida

Speaking to The Advocate, she said: “The DeSantis administration for now seven years has been scapegoating the LGBTQ community from day one.”

“If there is anything that they could do to harm this community, they will do it,” she continued.

The US has faced nationwide cuts to Medicaid funding and restricted Affordable Care Act coverage since January 2025.

“They’re choosing not to” – Fried claims the state has the money to spend on HIV medication

In an investigation by Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times investigation, they found the DeSantis administration diverted more than $35 million to oppose two 2024 ballot initiatives on marijuana legalisation and abortion rights.

The state says the cuts are necessary because insurance premiums are rising sharply and the federal government reduced funding for the Ryan White grant, which is used to fight HIV and AIDS.

The funding cuts to HIV medication come at a time when HIV diagnoses are rising, with more than 32,000 people living with the virus in Florida as of 2024.

“Blood will be on his hands” – Fried says DeSantis needs to act soon

Fried said Florida has the money but is choosing not to spend it. She said: “They were able to spend $500 million building Alligator Alcatraz… They have the money. They can put the money in the coffers. They’re choosing not to.”

She said the governor could restore funding using emergency reserves and warned that “blood will be on his hands” if he does not act.

