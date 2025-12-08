Pattie Gonia raises over $1 million for environmental organisations by backpacking 100 miles in full drag

Drag queen Pattie Gonia has raised over $1 million (£750,700) for eight environmental organisations as she completed a 100-mile trek in full drag down the California coast on Saturday (6 December).

Pattie started her trip on Sunday (30 November) at Point Reyes National Seashore concluding in San Francisco, just in time for her drag show at the Warfield, where she wrapped her 2025 tour.

Collecting over $1 million from nearly 35,000 donors by Friday, Pattie emphasised that her journey shows how combining personal identity with one’s skills can create meaningful change.

“When I told people I wanted to do this fundraiser, people laughed in my face” – Pattie Gonia raising over $1 million for environmental charities

“When I started being Pattie everyone told me I was crazy. When I told people I wanted to do this fundraiser, people laughed in my face,” Pattie said in an Instagram post marking the milestone.

She continued: “Seven years later, I hope I can be a little bit of proof to you that combining who you are and what you’re good at to fight for the change you want to see in the world works. And if people laugh in your face or doubt your crazy idea, you’re likely on the right path.”

Pattie expressed her gratitude for the support the campaign received, noting that it was powered by “4,700 individual donations with an average donation size of $30.”

“Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you can’t make a difference” – Pattie celebrating her environmental achievements

In a moment of solidarity, she continued: “Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you can’t make a difference.”

She added that the impact would be significant: “Each of our eight outdoor non-profits is receiving $145,986 because of you. That is game-changing money for them, especially at a time when nearly every outdoor brand and our government are pulling funding.”

Pattie is an outspoken figure in the drag world, often speaking out against the Trump administration and the former president himself. While on her hike she addressed Donald Trump directly, criticising his rollbacks of diversity, equality and inclusion programmes and environmental cuts.

“I challenge Trump to backpack 100 miles” – Pattie has spoken out against the Trump administration cuts to DEI and environmental programmes

She captioned a TikTok video: “My name is Pattie Gonia and I challenge Trump to backpack 100 miles. I’ll win. And I’ll do it tucked.”

Her history with the president stretches back further. During his second bid for office, Pattie was featured without her consent in an anti-trans advert from Trump’s campaign. The ad targeted his opponent Kamala Harris for supporting gender-affirming healthcare.

Pattie fought back, and in solidarity with the trans community raised $15,000 for Trans Lifeline and Point of Pride. “The devil works hard, but Petty Gonia works harder,” the caption read.

“I cannot wait to see you next year for the 2026 tour” – Pattie has already announced her 2026 tour dates

She marked her most recent campaign by documenting her solo travels on social media, concluding her 2025 tour and releasing her 2026 show dates.

In a candid update to her Instagram story she wrote: “I’m taking three months off this winter to blob, ski, have maybe potentially endless gay sex… I cannot wait to see you next year for the 2026 tour.”

Tickets are available to pre-order now on Pattie Gonia’s official website, with the tour commencing 17 March in Chicago.

