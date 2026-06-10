WorkPride 2026 returns with a purpose as new stats reveal concerning LGBTQ+ workplace views

WorkPride, the global online conference hosted by LGBTQ+ business platform myGwork, returns for 2026 as shocking new LGBTQ+ workplace stats emerge.

Celebrating it’s seventh annual edition this year, WorkPride 2026 will run from 8 to 12 June, bringing together LGBTQ+ professionals, allies, and inclusive employers focused on improving workplace equality.

The announcement follows myGwork’s 2026 LGBTQ+ Student & Graduate Survey which uncovered concerning graduate views from over 2,000 students going into the workplace.

One in three LGBTQ+ graduates have reconsidered career paths

79 per cent of LGBTQ+ student and graduate respondents would not want to work for an employer where they couldn’t be out at work.

72 per cent say they are more likely to be out from day one if they know the organisation is genuinely inclusive

48 per cent report witnessing discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity at their place of study or work.

Over a third say they have personally experienced biphobia, homophobia, or transphobia.

“This conference is about turning that data into action” – myGwork co-founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert on WorkPride 2026

Adrien and Pierre Gaubert, co-founders of myGwork, highlighted the importance of WorkPride 2026 in light of the student survey.

“WorkPride 2026 comes at a time when too many LGBTQ+ people still don’t feel safe or supported at work,” they said in a statement.

WorkPride 2026 (Image: myGwork)

“This conference is about turning that data into action – equipping employers and professionals with the insight, tools, and networks they need to create truly inclusive environments.”

They continued: “We invite everyone who believes in equitable workplaces to be part of this global movement for change.”

WorkPride 2026 themes

This year’s free event focuses on six main themes, each bringing a different element of the LGBTQ+ community to the forefront of their conference.

Intersectionality and Belonging

Inclusive Onboarding for All Employees

Business Travel as LGBTQ+

Women at Work: Techniques for Breaking Barriers

Race and Belonging: Building Inclusive Spaces for People of Colour

Trans and Non-Binary Inclusion at Work

Visited by attendees across the world, WorkPride 2026 will feature talks from industry experts, sharing practical skills and best practices to adopt into the workplace.

This year’s conference is led by headline sponsor Booking.com, with day sponsors Taylor Wessing, Organon, Canada Life UK and RS Group.

How to sign up

To sign up for WorkPride 2026 please visit the myGwork official website.