WorkPride 2025 to tackle LGBTQ+ mental health and workplace allyship

WorkPride, the global virtual conference hosted by LGBTQ+ business platform myGwork, returns this June for its sixth consecutive year.

Set to run from 16 to 20 June, WorkPride 2025 will feature over 200 international speakers and 40+ sessions, in both English and Spanish, focused on inclusion, equity and allyship in the workplace.

Themed Your Allyship Journey Starts Here, this year’s conference comes as new research by myGwork reveals persistent barriers faced by LGBTQ+ professionals. Among the findings: over three-quarters of LGBTQ+ job seekers hesitate to join companies where they cannot be their authentic selves, and 80% would avoid employers who have recently withdrawn support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Mental health remains a major concern, with myGwork discovering that nearly 44.6% of LGBTQ+ professionals reporting experiences of depression – rising to 53.3% for trans and non-binary individuals, and 59% for bi+/plurisexual people. Generalised anxiety disorder was reported by 31%, particularly among trans and non-binary respondents.

“With the theme Your Allyship Journey Starts Here, WorkPride 2025 is once again set to provide a dynamic platform for dialogue, learning, and collaboration,” said myGwork co-founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert. “We invite LGBTQ+ professionals, allies, and inclusive employers – as well as anyone passionate about championing workplace equality – to join us for meaningful discussions that will help shape the future of workplace inclusion and DEI.”

WorkPride is free to attend, and participants who join five or more sessions will receive an LGBTQ+ Inclusion Certificate of Attendance.

For more information or to register, visit the myGwork website.