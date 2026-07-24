Temi Wilkey brings comedy show Lover Girl to Soho Theatre ahead of Edinburgh Fringe and London transfer

Comedian and writer Temi Wilkey is returning to Soho Theatre with Lover Girl, a new comedy exploring love, dating and self-worth ahead of its Edinburgh Festival Fringe run and an upcoming three-week London transfer.

The 60-minute show will be previewed at Soho Upstairs on 27 and 28 July, with both performances beginning at 8.30pm. Tickets start from £12, with limited availability remaining.

Billed as “sexy, surreal and gloriously self-indulgent”, Lover Girl follows Wilkey, who is bisexual, as she reflects on being a self-confessed romantic who is “somehow, always single”.

Lover Girl follows Wilkey’s acclaimed 2024 show Main Character Energy

The official synopsis reads: “After sell-out shows across the country, she thought she’d be fighting suitors off. But, no. So, she’s made another one! Will you love her as much as she loves herself?”

The production is directed by Ragevan Vasan and is recommended for audiences aged 16 and over.

Lover Girl follows Wilkey’s acclaimed 2024 show Main Character Energy, which received widespread praise during its run. The Guardian described it as “the perfect send up of the one woman show”, while The Skinny said it “must be top of your list” of shows to see. Diva awarded the production five stars, calling it “a five star triumph”.

Following its Soho Theatre previews, Lover Girl will head to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Wilkey has built a reputation for blending sharp observational comedy with theatrical storytelling, often drawing on personal experiences to explore themes of identity, relationships and modern life.

Following its Soho Theatre previews, Lover Girl will head to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before returning to London for a three-week run, giving audiences another chance to catch the show after its festival debut.

Lover Girl previews at Soho Upstairs on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 July, before running at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and transferring to London for a three-week engagement.

Tickets are available now on the Soho Theatre website.