Here’s what we know about OnlyFans rival Ultraviolet Club

Ultraviolet Club, the OnlyFans alternative that has attracted a growing number of adult content creators while prohibiting explicit nudity, is an online community chat platform “designed to bring you closer to creators, experts, and professionals who share your interests and passions”.

Complying with Apple and Google App Store policies, unlike the NSFW website OnlyFans, Ultraviolet Club is available on both iOS and Android and has received a 4.2-star rating on the Apple App Store.

It operates similarly to OnlyFans, with users paying a monthly subscription for exclusive content and private messaging with creators. From models and athletes to influencers, the app has attracted a growing community of creators.

Is Ultraviolet Club content protected?

The platform emphasises DMs and video calls between creators and subscribers rather than functioning primarily as a social feed, with screenshot protection through UV Lock designed to help keep content private between subscribers and creators.

Ultraviolet Club offers instant payouts, while OnlyFans generally holds earnings for 7–21 days before withdrawal. Creators must apply and have at least 10,000 followers to join, whereas OnlyFans allows almost any adult creator to sign up.

Some adult content creators are promoting their channels with provocative images on X to encourage users to subscribe.

Ultraviolet Club and adult content

In its terms and conditions, Ultraviolet Club states that users must not promote or facilitate “sexually explicit material, pornography, nudity intended to arouse, escort services, fetish content, or adult live-chat or webcam services; includes or promotes sexually oriented dating or matchmaking services; depicts AI-generated content involving nudity or sexually explicit acts”.