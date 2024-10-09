Attitude Awards: Vanessa Williams celebrates ‘bravery’ and ‘resilience’ as she wins Icon Award

The legendary Vanessa Williams has won The Icon Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

After being presented with her award by Misfits and Femme actor Nathan Stewart-Jarrett at the ceremony tonight, the Ugly Betty star told the audience: “Icon is a heavy crown to carry, and it’s about standing above others. How do you do that? By being your authentic self. And how do you do that? By being brave. Are you judged for being brave? Yes. Do you care about being judged? No. That bravery, that resilience, and the power you have in yourself is how you truly find yourself.

The 61-year-old added: “We’ve all been judged continuously, day after day, and we’re all winning and surviving. Thank you for seeing the power in my life story, and thank you for feeling it through the women I play. People often say, ‘Why don’t you play unlikeable characters?’ I find the humanity in all of them because we’re all multi-dimensional.”

Matt Henry, Elton John and Vanessa Williams (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Tonight’s annual Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, has been filled with legendary figures from across TV, film and music. Along with Vanessa, pop icon Lulu was handed the title of Honorary Gay, while Sir Elton John became the second ever recipient of The Legacy Award.

“I’m very honoured and full of gratitude” – Vanessa Williams

In an interview in the new issue of Attitude – out now – to support her award win, Vanessa expressed how grateful she was to be acknowledged for her incredible career, which has spanned four decades.

“To influence culture is an honour,” she said. “Because it’s the little things that you do that you don’t know people are paying attention to. The fact that my life and my example can continue to influence and make a difference in people’s lives is very humbling and I’m very honoured and full of gratitude. And I know my work is not done.”

The iconic Vanessa Willams (Image: Abeiku Arthur)

Vanessa, who is currently starring as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada musical in London’s West End, also opened up about working with Sir Elton on the music for the show.

“He was lovely and warm, and David, his husband, is incredibly kind and encouraging,” she said. “They’re both part of the team, so they want it to be great.”

Read Vanessa’s full interview in the Attitude Awards issue, out now, featuring cover stars Elton John, Lulu, The Blessed Madonna, Mawaan Rizwan and Eurovision winner Nemo. Or check out the Attitude app.