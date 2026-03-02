USA Rugby introduces Open Division as Trump limits trans women in sport

USA Rugby, the governing body for rugby in the US, has announced it will add a new Open Division following changes to federal policy affecting transgender athletes.

In light of Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14201, titled ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports’, USA Rugby said it had explored options to address how transgender participation in the sport would operate under the new rules.

The order claims that participation by athletes the administration defines as “male” in women’s sports is “demeaning, unfair, and dangerous” and argues that it undermines equal opportunity – language that has been widely criticised by LGBTQ+ advocacy groups.

In a statement issued on its official website on Friday (27 February), USA Rugby acknowledged the impact the ruling could have on members.

USA Rugby’s three divisions: Men’s Division, Women’s Division, and Open Division

USA Rugby will now operate three divisions: a Men’s Division, a Women’s Division, and a newly introduced Open Division.

The Open Division allows any athlete, regardless of gender assigned at birth or gender identity, to compete in USA Rugby-sanctioned events, whether full contact or non-contact.

In its announcement, USA Rugby said it remains committed to supporting its members, stating: “[National Governing Bodies] are committed to protecting opportunities for athletes participating in sport.”

The Open Division aligns with policy outlined by Executive Order 14201

The organisation added that it would continue to collaborate with stakeholders including the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee to ensure compliance with federal policy, while maintaining what it described as a “fair and safe competition environment”.

The introduction of the Open Division follows the implementation of the Executive Order, which restricts participation in women’s sport by transgender women and has prompted governing bodies across the US to reassess eligibility structures.