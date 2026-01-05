US skater Conor McDermott-Mostowy makes Milan Olympic team after trials win

Conor McDermott-Mostowy has secured his place at the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics after winning the men’s 1000-metre at the US Olympic speed skating trials.

The 23-year-old, who is gay, became the fastest skater in the final on Saturday (3 January), earning automatic qualification for his first Olympic Games.

US Speed Skating announced his qualification on Instagram, writing: “Mission accomplished. Conor is headed to his first Olympic Games.”

McDermott-Mostowy’s victory came after pre-race favourite Jordan Stolz finished third following a stumble mid-race. Stolz had already booked his own place at the Milan Games earlier this season through previous results.

The qualification marks a major turnaround for McDermott-Mostowy, who narrowly missed out on selection for the 2022 Winter Olympics after falling ill during the final months of the qualifying period. At the time, he considered stepping away from competitive skating altogether.

He ultimately chose to continue, returning to competition and rebuilding his form across the following four-year Olympic cycle. That decision has now been rewarded with an Olympic berth.

The skater has already collected a silver and a bronze medal at the US Championships this season and remains in contention for additional Olympic places. He can still qualify for both the 500-metre and 1500-metre events, and may also be selected for relay teams.

Also securing a place in Milan is Brittany Bowe, who will compete at her fourth Winter Olympics. Bowe finished second in the women’s 1000-metre behind Erin Jackson and has confirmed that the 2026 Games will be her final Olympic appearance. She previously won two Olympic bronze medals.

McDermott-Mostowy and Bowe join a growing group of LGBTQ+ athletes set to represent their countries at the Milan Winter Olympics in February.

