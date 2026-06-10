University of Washington launches memorial scholarship for late trans student Juniper Blessing

The University of Washington has created the Juniper Blessing Memorial Scholarship following the fatal stabbing of the trans student on 10 May 2026.

The scholarship is intended to honour Blessing’s legacy and support students connected to the university’s LGBTQ+ community centre, the Q Center.

Blessing was found dead in a laundry room at the Nordheim Court off-campus apartment complex last month. According to the medical examiner’s office, she had been stabbed “over 40 times”.

Suspect Christopher Leahy has been charged with first-degree murder

The suspect, Christopher Leahy, has been charged with first-degree murder after he surrendered to police on 13 May.

As per an official description on the UW website, the Juniper Blessing Memorial Scholarship “honours the memory” of the late student “and reflects the enduring impact of a life marked by creativity, kindness, courage and community.”

“This memorial award supports University of Washington students participating in Q Center programming, particularly those who are studying or actively engaged in music.”

The University of Washington honoured Juniper Blessing’s “magnificent” voice

The university described Blessing as “a gifted vocalist”, with her teachers praising her “magnificent” voice.

“Juniper brought care, focus, and dedication to every performance, whether singing classical repertoire or contemporary songs. She approached her craft with discipline and openness, continually embracing new challenges and growing as an artist,” the description reads.

Scholarship funding can be used for educational expenses, including tuition.

Prosecutors currently say there is no evidence Blessing’s death was a hate crime

As per KOMO News, prosecutors currently say there is no evidence Blessing’s death was a hate crime: “In order to prove a hate crime, you’ve got to show motivation, but what it appears is that this victim was picked at random,” said Casey McNerthney from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Following Blessing’s death, University of Washington president Robert Jones said he wanted to offer his “deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and loved ones of the UW student who was killed late last night”.

Blessing’s family issued a statement following her death: “Today and every day, we remain focused on our Juniper, whose loving spirit has no bounds,” they said, reported by Them.

“Juniper was a beautiful human being with a heart full of love” – Blessing’s family speaking out following the student’s death

“Juniper was a beautiful human being with a heart full of love, tolerance, talent, determination and intellectual curiosity that was a light in our world and to the world at large.”

After her death, students and community members created a campus memorial featuring candles, handwritten notes, trans Pride flags and flowers in honour of Blessing’s legacy.

The University of Washington is encouraging supporters to donate to the Juniper Blessing Memorial Scholarship via their official website.