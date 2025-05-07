Nicola Sturgeon fears Supreme Court ruling could make life ‘unliveable’ for trans people

Former first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has spoken out against the recent Supreme Court ruling which determined that the words ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ refer only to “biological women” in the context of the Equality Act 2010.

Sturgeon, who is a longterm supporter of trans rights and was famously a proponent for Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill, spoke to press about the recent court ruling for the first time yesterday.

In particular Sturgeon raised concern over the interim guidance issued by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

🚨 It’s easy to stand up for minorities when it’s popular. Starmer & Streeting both did that.



To stand up for them when they’re under attack, that takes a spine.



“We are at risk of making the lives of trans people almost unliveable.” – Nicola Sturgeon pic.twitter.com/nU8C110nBl — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) May 6, 2025

“The question for me, and I think for a lot of people, is how that is now translated into practice,” she said.

“Can that be done in a way that of course protects women but also allows trans people to live their lives with dignity and in a safe and accepted way,” Sturgeon queried. “I think that remains to be seen.”

“I think some of the early indications would raise concerns in my mind that we are at risk of making the lives of trans people almost unliveable and I don’t think the majority of people in the country would want to see that.”

The former SNP leader also took pause to note that she believes the primary threat to women is men.

“It certainly doesn’t make a single woman any safer to do that because the threat to women, as I think we all know, comes from predatory and abusive men.”

“I will never apologise for trying to make life better for one of the most stigmatised, discriminated against sections of our society” – Nicola Sturgeon

Sturgeon’s comments echo the sentiments of statements she made earlier this year in which she predicted society will “feel a sense of collective shame at the way in which trans people have been vilified in our society.”

“So I will never apologise for trying to make life better for one of the most stigmatised, discriminated against sections of our society,” the politician continued in March.

Sturgeon was criticised for her most recent comments by Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton who said: “Nicola Sturgeon betrayed women and divided Scotland with her reckless gender self-ID policy, yet she still can’t bring herself to apologise.”

“Nicola Sturgeon needs to hold her hands up and say sorry to the women of Scotland,” she added, as per the BBC.