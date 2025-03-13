Nicola Sturgeon predicts ‘collective shame’ over society’s treatment of trans people

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has spoken out about her disagreement with the way trans people are being treated in the UK.

Sturgeon was famously a proponent for Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill which aimed to streamline the process of legally changing one’s gender and was passed by the country’s government in 2022.

However, despite receiving cross-party support amongst MSPs, the bill was ultimately blocked by then-Scottish secretary Alister Jack who invoked a never-before-used Section 35 order to prevent it changing legislation. After much controversy, this interference by Westminster was eventually ruled to have been lawful.

Reflecting on the incident in a new interview with The National, Sturgeon said: “What I regret about [this] issue, what I regret about much of political discourse right now, and I take my share of responsibility for it, is the inability to debate things civilly and respectfully.

“On that issue, what I would say is we need to all, I think, be a bit more respectful in the debate that we have,” she continued, speaking outside Holyrood on Wednesday.

Sturgeon went on to say she fears that many will regret the way they are treating trans people. “I think we’ll look back as a society – I hope it’s sooner rather than later, but who knows how long it will take – and feel a sense of collective shame at the way in which trans people have been vilified in our society, and I think all of us should perhaps reflect on that,” she said.

“So I will never apologise for trying to make life better for one of the most stigmatised, discriminated against sections of our society,” the politician continued.

She concluded: “Many of the claims that are made about a Gender Recognition Bill – that remember, isn’t even force – I don’t think stand up to scrutiny, but of course others will have their say too.”

Sturgeon’s words followed the announcement of her decision to stand down as an MSP at next year’s election. She had previously commented that the abuse she received over her government’s plans to reform transgender laws contributed to her decision to step down from the role of first minister.