New mutant mpox strain found in the UK

A new mutant strain of mpox, previously known as monkeypox, has been discovered in England by healthcare officials, carried by a person returning from Asia.

The major global mpox outbreak began in 2022 when mass cases were identified in England, Europe and then North America. The spread was driven mostly by skin-to-skin contact, and significantly impacted Men Who Have Sex With Men (MSM).

This new strain, identified by the UK Health Security Agency, is a rare recombinant virus combining genetic material from clade Ib (linked to more severe illness) and clade IIb (responsible for the 2022 global outbreak).

“It’s a watch-and-wait situation at this point” – healthcare expert Dr Demetre Daskalaki on the new mutant mpox strain

Dr Demetre Daskalakis told The Advocate that researchers need to remain vigilant: “It’s a watch-and-wait situation at this point,” he said.

The leading infectious disease physician added: “It’s hard to say what it means other than vigilance needs to continue for mpox, and [this] highlights the importance of a strong public health system to detect changes in the virus.”

The strain does not yet have an official name. Tests are ongoing and its public-health significance is still being assessed.

Daskalakis previously led parts of the US mpox response and recently resigned from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the United States, citing political interference. He is now the chief medical officer at the LGBTQ+ health centre Callen-Lorde.

A variation of mpox was found in California in October 2025

The discovery follows recent US cases in October where clade I, a more severe strain, was found in California patients with no travel history, suggesting local transmission through close physical contact.

Communities at higher risk include men who have sex with men, trans and non-binary people, and people living with HIV/AIDS. Healthcare providers advise members of the LGBTQ+ community to be vigilant.

Experts believe the spread was particularly pronounced among queer men during the summer of 2022 due to large festivals, club events, sex-on-premises venues and dating apps.

“Please let’s continue to protect ourselves and each other” – Dr Ranj Singh offering advice on mpox

Africa also experienced a significant resurgence of mpox cases in 2024, leading the Africa CDC to declare a Public Health Emergency as the infection spread to neighbouring countries.

In a 2024 op-ed for Attitude magazine, Dr Ranj Singh offered his advice: “Whether that will happen remains to be seen, but in the meantime, please let’s continue to protect ourselves and each other.”

In the UK, a vaccine called the Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA-BN) vaccine, originally developed for smallpox but also protective against mpox, is available. After two doses, the vaccine provides around 75 to 80% protection against infection.

What does the NHS say about mpox?

Mpox is a viral infection which causes flu-like symptoms and a rash with sore like blisters..



Symptoms may include:

– Fever, headache, muscle aches or fatigue

– Swollen lymph nodes

– A new rash with blisters or ulcers anywhere on your body

– These symptoms can appear 5–21 days after exposure.



What to do if you contract mpox:

– Stay at home and avoid close contact with others (including intimate/sexual contact) until you’ve been assessed

– Call NHS 111 or use the 111 online service for advice first – don’t turn up at clinics or A&E without being advised to do so.



For more information on the mpox infection please visit the NHS UK official website.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.