Attitude Awards 2024 red carpet: Bimini, Lulu, Layton Williams and more serve looks
The stars descend on the 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, at the Camden Roundhouse
LGBTQ+ stars and allies, including Bimini, Lulu, Mawaan Rizwan and Latyon Williams, served up fashion galore as they headed down the red carpet at London’s iconic Roundhouse in Camden, on Wednesday (9 October) for the biggest queer night of the year: the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.
This year’s ceremony will see 13 awards dished out to a number of LGBTQ+ stars, friends and allies, all in front of a star-studded audience.
However, even before the event kicked off properly, those in attendance put on quite a show, delivering some incredible looks on the red carpet. Check out some of the fashion action below:
If those looks weren’t enough, Eurovision winner Nemo, Steps star Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Tia Kofi also brought their fashion A-game.
S Club star Rachel Stevens, Heartstopper‘s Kizzy Edgell, Dylan Mulvaney, Tyreece, and Strictly‘s Montell ‘Fire’ Douglass and Johannes Radebe also slayed their red carpet looks.
For even more from the awards, order your copy of the Attitude Awards issue now or check out the Attitude app.