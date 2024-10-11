 Skip to main content

11 October 2024 5:27 PM

Attitude Awards 2024 red carpet: Bimini, Lulu, Layton Williams and more serve looks

The stars descend on the 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, at the Camden Roundhouse

By Attitude Staff

Bimini, Lulu and Layton Williams on the red carpet
Bimini, Lulu and Layton Williams on the red carpet at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar

LGBTQ+ stars and allies, including Bimini, Lulu, Mawaan Rizwan and Latyon Williams, served up fashion galore as they headed down the red carpet at London’s iconic Roundhouse in Camden, on Wednesday (9 October) for the biggest queer night of the year: the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

This year’s ceremony will see 13 awards dished out to a number of LGBTQ+ stars, friends and allies, all in front of a star-studded audience.

However, even before the event kicked off properly, those in attendance put on quite a show, delivering some incredible looks on the red carpet. Check out some of the fashion action below:

Lulu in a white suit
Lulu in a white suit (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Bimini in a black outfit
Bimini delivers on the red carpet (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Layton Williams in a black leather outfit
Layton Williams is HOT TO GO (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Claire Richards in a black blazer
Claire Richards stuns in a black blazer (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett in a white suit and green shirt
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett looks chic in a white suit (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Mawaan Rizwan in a sand-coloured suit
Mawaan Rizwan wears an intricate patterned suit (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

If those looks weren’t enough, Eurovision winner Nemo, Steps star Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Tia Kofi also brought their fashion A-game.

Nemo in a black pvc outfit
Eurovision winner Nemo brings the action (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Ian 'H' Watkins in a grey blazer and skirt
Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps on the red carpet at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Tia Kofi in a denim dress
Tia Kofi gives Britney and Justin a run for their money (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

S Club star Rachel Stevens, Heartstopper‘s Kizzy Edgell, Dylan Mulvaney, Tyreece, and Strictly‘s Montell ‘Fire’ Douglass and Johannes Radebe also slayed their red carpet looks.

Rachel Stevens wears Burgundy on the red carpet
Rachel Stevens wears Burgundy on the red carpet (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Kizzy Edgell
Heartstopper’s Kizzy Edgell (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Motell Douglas
Motell Douglas (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Johannes Radebe
Strictly’s Johannes Radebe (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan Mulvaney (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Tyreece in a white and green gown
Tyreece stuns on the red carpet (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

