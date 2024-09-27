Plans for UK’s ‘first of a kind’ LGBTQ+ Extra Care scheme approved

Plans for the UK’s first purpose-built majority LGBTQ+ Extra Care social rent housing scheme have been approved in Manchester, with construction to begin later this year.

Dubbed the “first of a kind”, the development will include 80 one-and-two-bedroom apartments for those aged 55 and over. It will sit on the former site of the Spire hospital on Russell Road in Whalley Range in the south of Manchester, which has sat empty since 2019.

The project, which was co-produced by Great Places Housing Group, Russell Road Community Steering Group, Manchester City Council and the charity LGBT Foundation, will also include a neighbouring development of 40 shared-ownership homes.

“This is the first purpose-built LGBTQ+ majority Extra Care community in the UK” – Cllr Gavin White, Manchester City Council

“Older LGBTQ+ people are currently at greater risk of discrimination, poor health outcomes and social isolation, and many do not have the support networks of family and friends,” said Paul Martin, CEO of LGBT Foundation. “This scheme aims to address these challenges and create a safe and affirming environment where our community can age with pride.”

Cllr Gavin White, Manchester City Council’s executive member for housing and development, echoed Martin’s sentiment: “This is a real celebratory moment for this development, which has been in the works for some years and is designed to meet a clear need for quality, social rent housing for LGBTQ+ older people to live in safety, dignity and as part of a welcoming and supportive community.”

He added: “This is the first purpose-built LGBTQ+ majority Extra Care community in the UK. It’s a landmark development in every sense and we look forward to getting on site later this year.”

“Our community deserves to be able to age in a safe and welcoming environment” – Sir Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen, a patron of LGBT Foundation and supporter of the Pride in Ageing Programme, said it was “wonderful to see Manchester leading the way” when it comes to supporting older LGBTQ+ people.

“Our community deserves to be able to age in a safe and welcoming environment where we are accepted for who we are, and Russell Road will do just that,” he continued. “Congratulations to everyone involved in the project and I look forward to following its progress and seeing the scheme open!”

Helen Spencer, Executive Director of Growth at Great Places, said: “We’re delighted to receive planning approval for this groundbreaking project. Our Russell Road development is a significant step forward in providing high-quality, inclusive housing for members of Manchester’s LGBTQ+ community.”

In a statement, Marin York and Susan Duncan-Wood, join co-chairs of the Russell Road Community Steering Group, said: “As representatives of the LGBTQIA+ community, future residents and the locality in which the scheme is based, we aim to ensure all voices are heard and perspectives considered to create an environment where older people can live their lives authentically and with dignity.”

Extra Care housing schemes are designed as an alternative to residential care. They encourage independent living alongside flexible care and support services.

The Russell Road development in Manchester, meanwhile, arrives after the opening of UK’s first LGBTQ+ affirmative retirement community in London. The project, which was helmed by Tonic Housing, is located in Vauxhall and opened in 2021.