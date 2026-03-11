Student leader of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA resigns over leaked homophobic messages

The president of Charlie Kirk‘s Turning Point USA chapter at Florida International University has resigned after leaked messages revealed homophobic language in a private WhatsApp group chat.

Ian Valdes stepped down after the Miami Herald obtained and verified the messages, which were exchanged over roughly two and a half weeks between September and October 2025. Two people who were part of the chat confirmed the logs to the newspaper.

The messages show participants using slurs targeting LGBTQ+ people alongside racist, antisemitic and misogynistic remarks. The conversation also included references to Adolf Hitler’s politics.

Messages allegedly included slurs targeting LGBTQ+ people and references to Adolf Hitler

According to the publication, participants used variations of the n-word more than 400 times during the discussion.

Valdes was among several conservative student figures taking part in the group chat. In one message reported by the newspaper, he wrote: “I would def not marry a Jew.”

The chat was created by Miami-Dade Republican Party secretary Abel Alexander Carvajal as a space for conservative students connected to local political organisations and campus groups.

After the messages became public, the FIU chapter of Turning Point USA confirmed that Valdes had stepped down from his role.

Florida International University says the messages are under investigation

“The Turning Point USA chapter at Florida International University has been made aware of the recent incident involving chapter leadership. The chapter president has stepped down from leadership, turned over social media, and we are currently reconstituting our leadership team.

“Our chapter remains focused on fostering constructive conversation, supporting our members, and continuing our mission of engaging students in meaningful discussions within the FIU community.”

Florida International University said the messages are under investigation and confirmed that campus police are reviewing the case alongside other law enforcement agencies.

FIU says hate and discrimination ‘will not be tolerated’

“We take these allegations very seriously. The alleged conduct continues to be investigated by FIU Police Department in coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement,” said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez.

“FIU does not and will not tolerate violence, hate, discrimination, harassment, racism or antisemitism. This is not who we are. This is not what FIU stands for.”

The Miami-Dade Republican Party board has voted to request Carvajal’s resignation, though he has declined to step down.