LGBTQ bar staff respond as Trump supporter’s ejection video goes viral: ‘We’ve a right, by law, to refuse service’

The staff of an LGBTQ bar in the US has spoken out after a Donald Trump supporter’s ejection video went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Friday 14 March 2025 at Chatter Box Jazz Club in Indianapolis, according to a statement shared by people who work there.

Footage of the incident is currently available to view on platforms such as Facebook and TikTok. According to local news outlet News 8, it was also shared online by Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith.

“We do not tolerate dehumanising or disrespectful language”

In a statement posted to Instagram, staff alleged the person filming the exchange was a member of a group who “misgendered” and “harassed” an employee, before “verbally assaulting our patrons and staff.”

The statement reads: “On Friday, March 14, a group of individuals visited Chatterbox and intentionally misgendered and harassed a Chatterbox employee, resulting in them being asked to leave by our staff.

“They then continued verbally assaulting our patrons and staff, threatened our establishment, and returned to record a video which has now been posted on multiple social media platforms.

“The Chatterbox is home to a diverse group of staff and patrons. We do not tolerate dehumanising or disrespectful language or symbolism in our establishment. We have a right, by law, to refuse service to anyone who disrupts our business.

“We look forward to continue being a home for people who love music and appreciate our community.

“We would also like to state that there has been additional misinformation spread that Sean Baker is in the video. Sean Baker is beloved musician in our community, not a bartender at Chatterbox.”

“That’s wild. Because I’m wearing a Trump hat?”

In the video, a bartender is heard saying “get out of my bar”, to which the unseen patron replies “why?” to which the bartender replies: “Because you’re a Trump supporter.”

When the person behind the camera says “don’t you guys want our money?”, the person behind the bar, picking up a bat, replies: “No, actually, we don’t. Get out of my bar right now. I’m not fucking around. Get out of my bar.”

The patron later continues: “Because I’m wearing a Trump hat? That’s wild […] You know this is, like, discrimination right?”

“Boo hoo! Boo fucking hoo. Get out of my bar” replies the bartender, before the video ends.

“I wore that hat because I do love our President of the United States”

Speaking to News 8, the Indianapolis-based Elise Hensley identified herself as the person speaking in the video.

Hensley told the outlet: “We went up to the bar and before we could even get a word out or order a drink, he just looked at me and said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Excuse me.’ He said, ‘Absolutely not,’ he said, ‘Your hat. You need to leave right now.’”

Hensley says she left the establishment and then returned.

“I wore that hat because I do love our President of the United States,” Hensley said Sunday. “He is our president. I do appreciate that and I don’t think I find anything wrong with me wanting to wear a Trump hat because he is our president.”

Hensley told the outlet that she did not misgender or harass anyone at the bar. On Chatterbox’s legal right to refuse service, Hensley said: “They probably have every right to kick me out. If you don’t want me at your bar, that is what it is. But also, the man that was with me was an African American male. He was wearing a Trump hat.”

The staff at Chatterbox have been approached by Attitude for comment.