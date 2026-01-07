Senior Tory mocks Will Byers’s Stranger Things coming-out scene in TikTok post: ‘LGBTQ propaganda’

A Conservative councillor in Kent is under scrutiny after posting a now-deleted TikTok mocking Will Byers‘s coming out scene in Stranger Things.

Matthew Bridger, who holds senior roles within the Ashford Conservative Association and the Ashford Young Conservatives, shared a video featuring footage from the Netflix drama’s fifth season.

The post included a scene showing Byers – played by Noah Schnapp – in his coming-out moment. That clip was edited together with unrelated footage of Jake Connelly laughing, in-character as Derek Turnbow from the series.

“Netflix decided to RUIN their most popular show by focusing on a load of LGBTQ propaganda” – Matthew Bridger on Will Byers’s coming out scene in Stranger Things

Alongside the video, Bridger added the caption: “Netflix decided to RUIN their most popular show by focusing on a load of LGBTQ propaganda. The majority of people are sick of this nonsense in shows and movies and it clearly shows in the latest ratings.”

The 25-year-old is currently a councillor on Kennington Community Council and also serves as its chair.

Attitude has contacted Bridger for comment.

In a Variety interview, co-creator Matt Duffer recently revealed he did not anticipate online backlash to the scene.

“He’s very proud of the scene, and we’re proud of the scene” – Ross Duffer defending Noah Schnapp and the moment

“No is the honest truth,” he explained. “Because it is, as Ross said, something we’ve been building for a really long time. I always say, Ross and I are many things, but subtle is not one of those things.”

Ross Duffer praised both the episode and Schnapp’s performance, calling it “a really brave, very vulnerable performance”.

Ross added that he had been in contact with Schnapp since the episode aired, saying the actor is “in a really good place. He’s very proud of the scene, and we’re proud of the scene”.

Noah Schnapp publicly came out in a TikTok video in 2023

Matt emphasised the importance of supporting Schnapp, a 21-year-old gay actor, noting the storyline was close to home.” Schnapp publicly came out in a TikTok video in 2023.

Viewers were quick to criticise the dramatic two-hour final episode, dubbing it “woke” as Will’s powers following his coming out played a key role in the finale.

“I can’t even watch it now. They ruined it for a woke stupid agenda for no reason. Stranger Things sucks,” one user wrote, despite the series hitting 34.5 million views after Volume 2 dropped on Boxing Day 2025.

According to the creators, the scene was designed to explore Will’s personal journey toward self-acceptance, while also tying into the larger narrative and his role in defeating the season’s villain, Vecna.

