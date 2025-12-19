Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black to renew their wedding vows in touching tribute to late friends (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Daley and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, have been married for just over eight years. Celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary next year, they are approaching an exciting milestone.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, they revealed they have always said they would renew their wedding vows 10 years down the line. Having married in May 2017, will 2027 be the year?

The pair spoke about their wedding day in the UK at Bovey Castle in Devon, after getting engaged in 2015. Tom added: “You know, we always said, ‘Oh, we should renew our vows when we’ve been married for 10 years.'”

“It felt like it was millennia into the future” – Tom Daley on renewing his and Dustin Lance Black’s wedding vows in 2027

“We used to say that when it felt like it was millennia into the future. And it’s going to be… well, as of January, it’ll be next year,” the former Attitude cover star continued.

The couple now live in Los Angeles, having moved from the UK to the US in 2024. Tom added that, now based in the US with their two children, he thinks renewing their wedding vows over there would be a good idea.

Lance, in a touching tribute to his late parental figures and friends Rob and Michele Reiner, who passed away on Sunday (14 December), said he wants to get rewed at San Francisco City Hall.

“It’s where the Marriage Equality fight really began” – Lance wants to pay tribute to the late Rob and Michele Reiner as they renew their vows

“I would love to do San Francisco City Hall. It’s one of the most beautiful city halls there are. It’s where the Marriage Equality fight really began,” he said.

The late couple were honoured for their role in advancing marriage equality through their organisation, the American Foundation for Equal Rights, founded in 2009. The foundation was behind the legal challenge to California’s Proposition 8, which banned same‑sex marriage.

Tom concluded: “May 2027,” stating the date they are set to renew their wedding vows.

In a separate interview, Lance paid tribute to the filmmaker and his late wife, reminiscing about their collaborative, family-like relationship.

“They taught me how to turn the passion of your heart into the strategy of your mind” – Lance on his relationships with the late Reiners

“People don’t remember anymore how radical it was in the United States that we might have marriage equality,” he said exclusively to Attitude.

Black was a founding board member of their AFER organisation and played a key part in advocating for same-sex marriage in the US through 8, a play inspired by the federal trial.

“They taught me how to turn the passion of your heart into the strategy of your mind and action in your body… to move the needle towards a fairer world,” he said, reflecting on their partnership.

Lance and Tom are currently teaming up with Starling Bank after working with the company to confront their different spending habits, with the couple admitting that Daley is the bigger spender.

They said life in the US is very different from the UK, particularly when it comes to paying for healthcare, education and other costs, a change Tom admitted he had to get used to.

The married couple have used Starling Bank’s Let’s Talk Money tool to help them identify their own money languages, aiding their communication about finances.

