England’s official LGBTQ+ supporters boycott 2026 World Cup over US safety concerns

England’s official LGBTQ+ supporters group has confirmed it will not attend the 2026 Men’s World Cup as an organised presence, citing serious concerns around human rights, safety and tournament management.

Three Lions Pride, which represents queer England fans, released a statement this week saying it will not have “a visible presence at the 2026 Men’s World Cup” in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament runs from 11 June to 19 July across 16 host cities.

The group criticised what it called a “dangerous rollback of human rights in the US”, pointing to policies and legal changes that have raised concerns for LGBTQ+ fans planning to travel.

“There is a fear that our trans+ family would be at high risk of violence and discrimination” – Three Lions Pride on the US 2026 Men’s World Cup

“As a group that provides support and community for all the LGBT+ family, the rhetoric and dangerous rollback of human rights in the US has caused considerable concern to fans who were previously planning to attend the 2026 World Cup,” the statement reads. “There is a fear that our trans+ family would be at high risk of violence and discrimination, our butch lesbian family would be caught in the crosshairs of anti‑trans legislation around bathrooms and our queer family generally would be a target for abuse. This is unsafe and unacceptable.”

Three Lions Pride also highlighted practical and legal barriers, including tightened US travel rules and visa requirements, the deployment of immigration authorities in certain cities, and high ticket prices. “We cannot guarantee the safety and security of our members and cannot endorse the appalling decisions of FIFA around ticketing and safety by tacit acceptance through our visible attendance as a group,” the statement adds.

The group said it will continue to provide advice and support remotely to members and other fans attending the tournament.

Human rights organisations have called on FIFA to be more transparent about safeguarding measures

The decision comes amid a series of policy changes in the US affecting civil rights, particularly for transgender people. Executive orders reinstated a ban on transgender military service and defined sex as male or female only for federal purposes. Civil liberties groups have argued these and other actions undermine established protections for LGBTQ+ people.

Advocates have also raised concerns about US travel bans and visa vetting procedures, which could impact international fans and volunteers ahead of the World Cup. Human rights organisations have called on FIFA to be more transparent about measures to safeguard players, officials and spectators across all host countries.

Three Lions Pride’s boycott highlights growing tensions between LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and authorities as the 2026 tournament approaches.

