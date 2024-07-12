Suella Braverman calls flying Pride flag ‘monstrous’ and gender transition surgery ‘mutilation’

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has sparked controversy with comments made about the Progress Pride flag and gender transition surgery at a recent conference in Washington, DC.

Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference on 8 July, Braverman described the flying of the flag at the Home Office as “monstrous” and likened it to “occupied territory”.

In her speech, she said: “The Progress flag says to me, one monstrous thing: That I was a member of a government that presided over the mutilation of children in our hospitals.”

The comments have drawn sharp criticism from within the Conservative Party. Casey Byrne, a former Conservative candidate for Reading Borough Council and LGBTQ+ campaigner, called for Braverman’s expulsion from the party.

“Suella Braverman has crossed a very clear line” – LGBTQ+ campaigner Casey Byrne

Speaking to BBC News, Byrne stated, “Suella Braverman has crossed a very clear line that only her expulsion from the Conservative Party would be an appropriate consequence.”

Johnny Luk, a former parliamentary Conservative candidate for Milton Keynes Central, expressed his dismay to BBC News at Braverman’s speech, describing her tone as “hysterical” and accusing her of promoting “a politics of division”.

Braverman may now struggle for leadership bid

The controversy comes as the Conservative Party grapples with its future direction following its defeat in the recent general election. Braverman, who has been tipped as a potential candidate to succeed Rishi Sunak as party leader, used her speech to blame “liberal Conservatives” for the party’s loss.

However, her leadership aspirations may have been impacted by the backlash to her comments. A senior Tory strategist told the i, “It’s over for Suella,” suggesting that she may struggle to secure support for a potential leadership bid.

Tees Valley Mayor Lord Houchen also dismissed Braverman’s chances of mounting a serious leadership campaign, telling Times Radio (via the Standard), “The MPs and the members that I speak to are not interested in the divisive right-wing politics of Suella Braverman.”

What is the Progress Pride flag?

The Progress Pride flag, designed by Daniel Quasar in 2018, expands on Gilbert Baker’s 1978 rainbow Pride flag. It adds a chevron with black, brown, pink, light blue, and white stripes, representing people of colour, transgender individuals, and those living with HIV/Aids. The flag aims to promote greater inclusivity within the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2021, Valentino Vecchietti updated it further, adding a yellow triangle and purple circle to represent the intersex community. Since 2022, UK government buildings have flown it during Pride Month.