Is the UK becoming less accepting of LGBTQ+ people? Stonewall publishes first major report in a decade

Half of LGBTQ+ people in the UK are pessimistic about the future of equality, according to the first major report by Stonewall since 2018.

LGBTQ+ Life in the UK: 2026, published today (2 November), examines the experiences of almost 3,500 LGBTQ+ adults across the country, highlighting a contrast between progress over the past decade and growing concerns about what lies ahead.

The report found that 48% of LGBTQ+ respondents believe acceptance has increased over the past ten years. However, 50% said they were pessimistic about the direction of LGBTQ+ equality in the UK.

Stonewall CEO Simon Blake said the report should serve as “a wakeup call for all of us”

Among trans+ respondents, the figures were significantly more concerning. Just 26% believed acceptance had improved over the past decade, while 80% said they were pessimistic about the future of equality.

The findings suggest that, despite advances in LGBTQ+ rights and protections, many people remain concerned about discrimination, public attitudes and the security of their rights.

Stonewall CEO Simon Blake said the report should serve as “a wakeup call for all of us”.

“While we have made real progress towards equality for LGBTQ+ people, progress is not the same as arrival,” he said.

64% said they had experienced indirect transphobic abuse online in the preceding month

“What this report overwhelmingly reveals is that action is needed – urgently – to address the intolerable situation in which trans+ people in the UK lives their lives, as well as a coordinated effort to tackle the root causes of inequality and harm for the whole lesbian, gay, bi, trans+ and queer community.”

The report also highlighted a lack of confidence in public institutions. Fewer than one in five LGBTQ+ respondents believed politicians took their rights seriously, while fewer than one in four trusted the police, courts and government to protect them.

Experiences of harassment and abuse were also prominent in the findings. Almost half (45%) of trans+ respondents reported experiencing harassment, intimidation or assault of a potentially criminal nature in the previous year. Meanwhile, 64% said they had experienced indirect transphobic abuse online in the preceding month.

More than half (54%) of LGBTQ+ respondents had considered suicide

The report also examined mental health, healthcare and financial security. More than half (54%) of LGBTQ+ respondents had considered suicide, rising to 71% of trans+ respondents. Meanwhile, 39% of trans+ people said healthcare staff lacked understanding of their needs, while 55% of LGBTQ+ respondents lacked confidence in being financially secure in retirement.

Read the full report here.