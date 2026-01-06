Stonewall left with £92k in reserves as charity warns of ‘significant turbulence’ for LGBTQ+ rights

Stonewall has confirmed it is facing a period of serious financial strain after a significant drop in funding from both public-sector bodies and corporate partners.

Newly filed accounts seen by The Telegraph show the LGBTQ+ charity’s income fell from £6.9 million in 2024 to £4.7 million in its most recent financial year. During the same period, Stonewall spent £5.6 million, resulting in a net deficit of more than £906,000.

The organisation now has less than £92,000 in cash reserves, down from nearly £1 million 12 months earlier.

Grant funding from government sources decreased to £454,645 in 2025, from £618,757 the year before

Figures show income from Stonewall’s diversity awards and workplace inclusion programmes fell from £2.4 million in 2024 to £1.8 million last year. Corporate donations also declined sharply, dropping from £348,636 to £143,149 over the same period.

Responding to the figures, a Stonewall spokesperson told Attitude, “As has been widely reported, the last few years have been extremely challenging for the charity sector, and many are feeling the impact of a tough economic climate. These challenges have been further compounded for the LGBTQ+ sector when many in the community are feeling increasingly under threat, and clear powerful advocacy and engagement is more necessary than ever.

“The UK used to be a world leader in LGBTQ+ rights. Sadly, that is no longer the case” – Stonewall spokesperson

“Our Annual Report, reflecting the months up until the end of March, 2025, shows an underlying deficit that Stonewall has had in recent years. We took action to address this towards the end of 2024, after the appointment of a new CEO, undergoing a period of change and transformation, and this is now leading to a stronger financial position in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year.

“The UK used to be a world leader in LGBTQ+ rights. Sadly, that is no longer the case. Whilst as a community we continue to enjoy progress that must be celebrated, the UK and wider world is changing. Globally, the LGBTQ+ movement, along with a whole range of other social justice and human rights issues, is experiencing a period of significant turbulence, with rights and freedoms being contested – particularly for the trans and non-binary communities. There have been significant reductions, in the UK and around the world, in funding for the movement.

“Stonewall’s history of convening, collaborating and leading has enabled us to create deep lasting legal and cultural change over the past 35+ years and through our newly launched strategy we are determined to keep doing so until all LGBTQ+ people can live free from discrimination and prejudice.

“If you can, please support our work and or other LGBTQ+ charities working so we continue pushing for progress for our diverse community.”

What is Stonewall?

Stonewall was established in 1989 and is a UK-based LGBTQ+ charity. The organisation takes its name from the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York and was originally formed to campaign against Section 28, the former law that prohibited local authorities and schools from “promoting homosexuality”. Section 28 was repealed in Scotland in 2000 and in England and Wales in 2003.

Since its formation, Stonewall has been involved in campaigning on a range of legislative and policy changes affecting LGBTQ+ people in the UK. These have included work around the age of consent, civil partnerships, same-sex marriage and the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender reassignment as protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010.

The charity currently runs education programmes for schools and provides workplace inclusion schemes and diversity benchmarking programmes for public and private sector organisations.

