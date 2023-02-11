LGBTQ icons, stars and trailblazers gather for Attitude 101 empowered by Bentley

Stars from across the LGBTQ community came together on Friday (10 February) for the third annual Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

Held in the Rosewood London, more than 200 trailblazers, icons, and guests came together to celebrate those in the community making a difference.

The 101 categories are Film, TV, and Music; Politics; Travel; Sport; The Future, supported by Clifford Chance; Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics; Third Sector and the Community; Media and Broadcast; Fashion, Art, and Design, supported by Klarna; and Business, Financial, and Legal.

101 also celebrates one Person of the Year. This year, it was Heartstopper creator, Alice Oseman.

Former England Lioness and absolute icon, Alex Scott stunned on the red carpet. Scott is celebrated in this year’s Sport category.

Alex Scott arrives in style at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley. (Image: Kit Oates)

Trans activist and author Munroe Bergdorf looked divine.

Munroe Bergdorf stuns on the red carpet (Image: Kit Oates)

Heartstopper creator and Attitude 101 Person of the Year Alice Oseman had no shortage of fans at the event.

Alice Oseman attended Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley at the Rosewood London (Image: Kit Oates)

Comedian Tom Allen dressed as sharp as ever.

Tom Allen at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Kit Oates)

David Furnish arrived in style. Later, he and partner Sir Elton John donated £5,000, helping the event raise £11,000 in total for the charity Refuge.

David Furnish arrives at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Kit Oates)

Attitude cover star Ben Aldridge looked perfectly dashing.

Ben Aldridge is one of the Attitude 101 issue’s cover stars (Image: Kit Oates)

Big Boys creator Jack Rooke brought bright colours to the red carpet.

Jack Rooke enjoys the red carpet at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Kit Oates)

Bentley helped some guests, such as comedian Suzi Ruffell and swimmer Michael Gunning, arrive in style.

Comedian Suzi Ruffell arrives in style (Image: Adam Fussell)

Michael Gunning arrives in style (Image: Adam Fussell)

Attitude’s Darren Styles OBE welcomed everyone to the event with a light-hearted speech.

Darren Styles OBE entertains at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Kit Oates)

He was followed by a speech from Bentley’s Wayne Bruce.

Wayne Bruce from Bentley at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Adam Fussell)

After a delicious three-course lunch, our Editor-in-Chief, Cliff Joannou, introduced our two guest speakers.

Cliff Joannou at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Kit Oates)

First up was author and journalist Juno Dawson, who gave a strong and empassioned speech about the current situation for trans and LGBTQ rights.

Telling the assorted guests that, “things are as bad for trans people in the UK as they’ve ever been,” Dawson urged people to do more to support the community.

“We can all use our voices,” she reminded everyone.

Juno Dawson delivered a powerful talk (Image: Kit Oates)

Following that Alex Scott took to the stage and delivered another amazing speech.

She discussed wearing the banned One Love armband while commentating on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

Holding the actual armband up for all to see Alex marveled at what it has come to represent and the response she’s had since then, both positive and negative.

Alex Scott takes to the stage at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Kit Oates)

After lunch, we invited our guests to mingle over some cocktails provided by Slingsby Gin.

