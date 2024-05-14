Alice Oseman auctioning rare Heartstopper items to raise money for children in Gaza

Heartstopper‘s Alice Oseman is auctioning signed illustrations and items related to the hit book series and TV show to raise money for children in Gaza.

Not Alone: The Alice Oseman fundraiser for Children in Gaza is raising money for Save the Children’s Gaza Emergency Appeal, which supports children and families in the war-torn territory.

The fundraiser went live on Tuesday 7 May and raised £10,000 in 24 hours, with some items already sold out. For more information, head to uk.givergy.com/aliceoseman/.

Alice Oseman started the Heartstopper book series in 2019 (Image: Alice Oseman)

Among the items on offer are signed special edition Heartstopper books from volume one to five, plus personalised doodles by Alice. There’s also a prize draw to win an original digital sketch hand-drawn by Alice.

“Signed books and rare merchandise” – Alice Oseman

In a statement, Alice said: “I am so pleased to present a fundraiser for Save the Children’s Gaza Emergency Appeal, which is providing urgent aid to children and families suffering due to the ongoing situation in Gaza. Signed books, rare merchandise, and a chance to win an original drawing by me will be available until 17 May.”

Some of the items up for auction (Image: Alice Oseman)

Lisa Aubrey, Director of Regional Fundraising, at Save the Children UK, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Alice for setting up this one-of-a-kind fundraiser, which is already proving incredibly popular.

“Civilians in Gaza are being left without protection and are paying the heaviest price for the ongoing violence. Save the Children is calling for an immediate, definitive ceasefire to save and protect the lives of children in Gaza.

“This money raised will go towards our Gaza Emergency Appeal to support our teams who are on the ground working with children and families whose lives have been devastated by the conflict in Gaza.”