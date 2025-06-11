Simon Biles apologises after mocking anti-trans campaigner’s physique

Simone Biles has issued an apology after she compared an anti-trans campaigner’s physique to that of a man whilst defending a young trans athlete.

The Olympic gold medallist called out Riley Gaines last weekend (7 June), after Gaines, a former college swimmer who once came in joint fifth place with a fellow swimmer who was trans, responded to a post from a high school softball team celebrating a recent win saying: “Comments off lol To be expected when your star player is a boy,” referencing the fact that one of the members of the team is a 17 year old trans girl.

Biles responded to Gaines publicly, sharing her post with the caption: “@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports.

“Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!” Biles continued. “But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!

She subsequently posted again, saying: “bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_.”

Gaines, who has campaigned for years to restrict trans women’s access in sports, responded to Biles, saying: “This is actually so disappointing. It’s not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women’s sports with YOUR platform. Men don’t belong in women’s sports and I say that with my full chest.”

Yesterday, Biles issued an apology for her remark about Gaines’s physique. In a post on X, she wrote: “I wanted to follow up from my last tweets. I’ve always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport. The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for.

“These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to, but I believe it starts with empathy and respect. I was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women’s sports,” Biles continued.

“My objection is to singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful” – Simone Biles

“My objection is to singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful. Individual athletes—especially kids—should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over.

“I believe sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition. We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful.”