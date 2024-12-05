Matt Lucas speaks out on homophobia experienced at football matches

Actor and writer Matt Lucas has spoken out about the homophobic abuse he has suffered while attending football matches this season.

Writing on X, the Little Britain star said: “I have been verbally abused twice on the way to football matches so far this season. On both occasions I was minding my own business, head down, walking to the ground.

“I was called ‘a fucking queer c*nt’ by one man and another told me that ‘our club doesn’t want disgusting gay fans,'” he went on to say.

“If you’re a player and that offends you less than wearing a rainbow-coloured armband for a couple of matches, then maybe you’re part of the problem” – Matt Lucas

The actor continued his post, seemingly making reference to the recent controversy surrounding Sam Morsy, the captain of Ipswich Town F.C. who made headlines this week after he refused to wear a pro-LGBTQ+ armband on the pitch as he felt it did not align with his Muslim faith.

“If you’re a player and that offends you less than wearing a rainbow-coloured armband for a couple of matches, then maybe you’re part of the problem,” Lucas hit back.

The initiative for captains to don rainbow armbands is part of LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall‘s Rainbow Laces, a period in which the Premier League is called upon to show support to LGBTQ+ football supporters and fans.

“We respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband, due to his religious beliefs,” said Ipswich Town F.C. in a statement earlier this week.

The move has drawn much criticism from fans online, with many accusing Morsy of hypocrisy on account of him having previously worn jerseys which sport the logo of gambling brand sponsors (gambling is considered forbidden in Islamic law).

In addition to Morsy’s decision, Manchester United hit the headlines this week after it emerged that plans for the whole team to step out wearing custom pro-LGBTQ+ Adidas jackets were scrapped only hours before they were due to appear on the pitch because one member of the team refused to wear it. The team member, reported to be defender Noussair Mazraoui, is believed to have also refused to wear one based on his religious beliefs as a Muslim.