Noussair Mazraoui, a defender for Manchester United, reportedly refused to wear a pro-LGBTQ+ Adidas jacket at a recent game against Everton which resulted in the entire team deciding not to wear the jackets to avoid Mazraoui being publicly singled out.

As per The Athletic, Mazraoui reportedly did not want to wear the jacket as it did not align with his religious beliefs as a Muslim. The idea for the whole team to don the jackets came as part of this year’s Rainbow Laces period, when the Premier League is called upon by Stonewall to show support for the queer community.

The publication also reported that not all players were on board with the decision for everyone to not wear the jackets, which supposedly was only agreed hours before the players were due to walk out onto the pitch. The club’s captain, Bruno Fernandes, notably wore a rainbow armband during the match to show his support for the community.

The club has made significant strides towards showing allyship with its LGBTQ+ fans and supporters in recent years, in particular through engagement with the Rainbow Devils, a queer Man U supporters group. During the Rainbow Laces period this year, Fernandes, as well as Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire, made public displays of support for the community with Evans and Maguire appearing in a video speaking with the Rainbow Devils about the need for them to feel included and supported.

Fernandes meanwhile spoke to the club’s website about his decision to wear the rainbow armband “as a sign of respect”.

The crux of United’s engagement with the initiative however was likely through the collaboration with the club’s biggest sponsor, Adidas, to produce these jackets to be worn during their game against Everton. It’s been reported that the sportswear brand is disappointed in the club’s decision, after having worn similar pro-LGBTQ+ garments in previous years to show support.

Manchester United, in a statement to The Athletic, addressed the matter saying: “Manchester United welcomes fans from all backgrounds, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, and we are strongly committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion.

“We demonstrate these principles through a range of activities, including support for our Rainbow Devils supporters’ club, and campaigns to celebrate our LGBTQ+ fans and combat all forms of discrimination.

“Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club’s position.”

Lovely to see United Captain Bruno Fernandes speaking about the importance of inclusion ahead of the team's game against Everton #RainbowLaces pic.twitter.com/UsAFsc00VU — Rainbow Devils (@RainbowDevils) December 2, 2024

The Rainbow Devils subsequently made a statement on the matter saying: “We respect the right of this player to have his own views, whilst also feeling disappointed that he put the rest of the squad into a position where they felt that they couldn’t wear their jackets. We also worry what kind of negative effect this incident might have on any player at the club who may be struggling with their sexuality.

“Rainbow Devils will continue to work with Manchester United to support inclusivity, through the One Love initiative and others, as we all continue our work to ensure all LGBTQ+ people feel safe and welcome at Old Trafford, both on and off the pitch.”

The move by Man U comes only days after Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy made headlines for refusing to wear the rainbow armband, also on account of his Muslim faith. The decision drew harsh criticism from fans on social media, with many pointing out that Morsy has frequently worn jerseys featuring logos of gambling brand sponsors. Islamic law also categorically considers gambling to be forbidden.