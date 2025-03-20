Irish gay Olympian Jack Wooley celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by getting engaged

Irish Olympian Jack Wooley, who represented Ireland in taekwondo at the 2024 Paris Olympics, had an extra special Paddy’s Day this year as he rang it in by getting engaged to his partner!

Wooley, who also recently competed on the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars, has been with his partner Dave Stig for three and half years.

The athlete was famously the victim of a brutal and unprovoked physical attack in Dublin in 2021 which occurred only two weeks into his relationship with Stig. The incident inspired Stig to join An Garda Síochána, the Irish police force.

“He wasn’t able to kind of do anything about it [the attack] because he had his own struggles at the time,” Wooley recently told the Irish Mail on Sunday. “But it’s kind of something that inspired him to go into the guards and try and get a little bit of justice for other people who might be in a similar situation.”

After competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Wooley had intended to spend some time sewing his wild oats but he soon fell into a relationship with the garda and personal trainer.

“I got all these expectations of going out, playing the field and everything, and there I am now, three-and-a-half years into a relationship,’ he joked to the Irish Independent.

He also told the publication that Stig, who proposed to him after the Dancing With The Stars after party, is very supportive of his career: “I love being an Olympian and stuff like that, but I never thought I’d have this type of relationship [because of] the sport. It’s very hard to balance, being constantly away. He’s a PT and understands it.”

Wooley even went to far as to admit that although it was “cringey” to say, Stig is the “best thing that’s ever happened to me.”