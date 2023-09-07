Carl Nassib announces ‘bittersweet’ retirement from NFL

Carl Nassib, the National Football League’s (NFL) first active openly gay player, has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 30-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers player made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday (6 September).

He described it as a “bittersweet moment,” but said that “after seven seasons and just over 100 NFL games I am officially retiring from football to focus on my company Rayze.”

Rayze is a social media app that connects volunteers to non-profits, who can also use it to raise funds. The idea came to Nassib while he volunteered at a nearby juvenile detention in Tampa Bay.

Continuing with his statement on Wednesday, Nassib said, “football has given me more than I ever could have imagined.

“I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had.”

He also wrote: “It was always my dream to play in the NFL, even as a walk-on, and I really feel like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

Thanking his teammates, coaches, agent, and friends Nassib also encouraged people to follow their dreams.

“Never let anyone convince you it’s impossible. Be the best you can be in everything you do. Work hard, make smart decisions and be kind to others.”

Speaking to CBS on Wednesday Nassib said he was “ready to move on.” He reiterated the need to focus on Rayze.

In June 2021 Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. It was a decision he would later admit he “agonised” over.

He told Good Morning America: “When people come out, they’re coming out of the closet because they’re afraid. They have fear that they’re gonna have negative impact on their life, on their relationships, on their job.”

Nassib added: “I just hoped that one day we don’t have those fears – that’s the society I hope for one day. And I hope I can be a positive push in that direction.”

The now former NFL player is currently dating the Danish Olympic swimmer, Søren Dahl.

The pair were confirmed to be dating in January after the pair posted pictures of each other on their Instagram accounts.

Reacting to Nassib’s announcement Dahl posted on his Instagram stories: “So proud of you!”