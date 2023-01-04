Carl Nassib confirms relationship with Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl

Carl Nassib, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, has seemingly confirmed his relationship with former Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl.

Sharing a photo with his arm around the Danish swimmer, Carl wrote in his Instagram story: “Kicking off 2023 with my man and a trip to the playoffs.”

In the photo, Søren is adorably wearing a Nassib jersey outside the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Throughout last year Carl had posted images of himself and Søren on social media, introducing fans to the other sportsman.

Carl Nassib confirms relationship with Søren Dahl. (Image: Instagram/@kingkoper)

In June 2021, Carl became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

The American football star was signed to the Las Vegas Raiders before being released. The league reported it was a financial decision and had nothing to do with his sexual orientation.

He wasn’t twiddling his thumbs for long: he was swiftly signed to the Florida team Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 29-year-old shared he’d “agonised” over coming out, but did so to create a positive conversation in the sporting world.

He went on to note: “Really struggling with who you are and trying to figure out that side of your life was definitely a tough part.”

In his coming-out, the sportsman said he’d donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project to help LGBT+ youth.

The NFL matched the donation with the message: “football is gay”.

Carl is returning to the playoffs next week (14 January) after he became one of the first out NFL players to compete in a playoff game.

In 2014, Michael Sam became the first publicly gay American football player to play in the NFL.