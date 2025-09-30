Republican politician RJ May pleads guilty to possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material

Former Republican South Carolina representative RJ May pleaded guilty on Monday (29 September) to five counts of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material at the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse.

The 38-year-old, married and father of two, admitted distributing the material through an online messaging app in April 2024. May was originally indicted on 10 counts in June; under a plea deal, he gave up his right to a jury trial, and five of the counts were dropped.

He changed his plea to guilty on 26 September and confirmed it in court this week.

“Deplorable, depraved and disgusting” – US attorney Bryan Stirling on RJ May’s offences

According to US court documents, May used the username ‘joebidennnn69’ to exchange files of child sexual abuse material on the Kik app over several days. Authorities identified multiple victims and a significant volume of illegal material.

As reported by ABC Colombia, US attorney Bryan Stirling said after Monday’s hearing: “These actions of Richard John May are deplorable, depraved and disgusting.”

May was found guilty of distributing child sexual abuse material. Kik reported him to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, triggering law enforcement investigations.

“May distributed these materials repeatedly in a short period,” said Stirling. “This heartbreaking case is not victimless.”

He faces five to 20 years in prison per charge

While in his former position, May supported policies banning drag performances and certain trans healthcare measures. He faces five to 20 years in prison per charge, restitution to victims, and will remain in Edgefield County Jail until sentencing on 14 January.

He resigned from the South Carolina House in August while awaiting trial.

Prosecutor Scott Matthews said of the other five charges: “The counts that do get dismissed are still considered and held against him, so we didn’t feel the sentence would be any substantively different whether it was five counts or 10 counts.”