Queer performer hit with umbrella in Soho homophobic attack

A queer performer was hit on the head with an umbrella in a homophobic attack in London earlier this week.

Linus Karp of Awkward Productions was attacked while walking with his partner, Joseph Martin, in Soho on Tuesday (23 July). Awkward Productions is known for shows like Gwyneth Goes Skiing and Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday (24 July) Karp said they were on Dean Street when the attack happened. “A man has hit me with an umbrella, the wooden handle hitting my head with such force it fell off and into the road. I have never felt a blow like it.”

Karp said that Martin managed to use his hand to soften the blow. This made the attacker say: “You saved his life, I would’ve killed him!” before he walked away. “My crime: being visibly queer,” Karp added. Martin then ran after the man, tackled him, and held him until police arrived. “Pretty spectacular stuff actually – he’s a masc hero,” Karp wrote later calling Martin a “fucking superhero.” Karp also said the man “kept calling me a paedophile and rapist, so I have no doubt that it was a queerphobic hate time.”

Thanking members of the public who helped during the incident the performer then urged people to be cautious. “After many hours at a&e I’m home, and besides a very sore head I am fine,” Karp said. “It’s just not something you’d ever think would happen to yourself,” he said pointing to rising anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes. “It’s scary to see the queerphobic rhetoric so much of the media and politicians are using – as it does have real life impact again and again, and I am lucky to be all right and home safe,” he added.

“This was a homophobic assault and we know it will cause significant concern” – Superintendent Beth Pirie

Posting later on Instagram stories Karp reiterated he was ok. “[The] Main thing is that I am full of anger at the level of queerphobia that exists in the UK right now and the voices that keep igniting it.” He went on to say, “I am a cis man, but have no doubt that it’s the consistent abhorrent transphobia in this country that leads to attacks like this and hate towards anyone who express themselves outside gender stereotypes.”

Linus Karp posted a second statement after a homophobic attack (Image: Instagram@linuskarp)

Last year, the Office for National Statistics reported that hate crimes based on sexual orientation had doubled in five years. Meanwhile, those against trans people increased by 186% at the same time. A 2023 Home Office report linked these horrific increases to politicians and media coverage.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed officers responded to reports of an assault just after 20:00 pm on Tuesday. They also confirmed that a man was found with head injuries and was taken to hospital. The man arrested remains in custody. Superintendent Beth Pirie said: “This was a homophobic assault and we know it will cause significant concern, particularly within the local LGBTQ+ community. There is no place for hate in London and we will not tolerate this type of behaviour. A fast-time arrest was made and our officers are continuing to carry out all lines of enquiry. Our thoughts remain with the victim, who has been spoken to by a specialist liaison officer and will be updated as the investigation progresses.”