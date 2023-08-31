Campaigners argue trans activist’s trial is an ‘escalation in the culture war’

The Free Sarah Jane Baker campaign is arguing that the trans activist’s trial is an “escalation in the ‘culture war’ against trans people.”

Sarah Jane Baker’s trial begins today (Thursday 31 August) and comes after she made comments at London Trans Pride.

During a speech at the event, Baker said: “If you see a TERF, punch them in the f***ing face.”

The comments caused a backlash in parts of the UK media. Baker later said she regretted them and the Metropolitan Police’s investigation was dropped.

However, after Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, intervened and asked for police to “consider evidence carefully” after Baker’s speech, the investigation was reopened.

She was subsequently charged with one charge of causing harassment, alarm, or distress and another charge of commissioning an offence. The former charge has now been dropped.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, someone found guilty of commissioning an offence could be punished with a life sentence or fine.

The Free Sarah Jane Baker campaign has said if she is not granted parole “this will be for the rest of her life.”

She has been recalled to prison to serve out the rest of her term for a previous offence. Despite living as a woman for 12 years, Baker is being held in a male prison.

The activist was given a life sentence for attempted murder over 30 years ago. Baker was released on parole in 2019. She was recalled to prison on 12 July.

She began a hunger strike in August.

As well as an “escalation of the ‘culture war’ against trans people” campaigners have also argued the trial is a sign of “political interference.”

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “The drive to punish Sarah Jane Baker isn’t about protecting the public – it’s about hounding and demonising trans people.”

They also described the case as “a litmus test for whether politicians are allowed to send people to prison.”

They added: “Political game-playing and Daily Mail headlines cannot be allowed to determine what happens in the judicial system. She must be released immediately.”

A Crowdfunder campaign to raise money to cover Baker’s legal costs has raised more than £4,000.