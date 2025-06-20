Samaritans charity speaks out about ‘disastrous’ Trump administration ban (EXCLUSIVE)

UK-based mental health charity Samaritans has spoken out against the US government’s plan to terminate the national LGBTQ+ youth suicide hotline next month under the Donald Trump administration.

This comes after the US government agency the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced on Wednesday (18 June) that a suicide and crisis lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth will be terminated.

The Samaritans called the move “unthinkable” and warned it could have devastating consequences on the rest of the globe.

“The consequences of this decision could be disastrous” – Hayley Peters, head of culture and inclusion at Samaritans (EXCLUSIVE)

In a statement share exclusively with Attitude, Hayley Peters, head of culture and inclusion at Samaritans, said: “The consequences of this decision could be disastrous.”

She added: “People in the LGBTQ+ community are sadly at a higher risk of suicide and therefore, it’s vital that there is support available to them.”

Peters also said that Samaritans volunteers responded to over 50,000 queries regarding gender and/or sexuality last year.

“It’s unthinkable that a similar source of support could be taken away from other communities around the globe at a time when more support is urgently needed,” she explained.

“Today, that hope and that lifeline was cut” – Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black

SAMHSA said in a statement this week that its hotline will “no longer silo LGB+ youth services.” Instead, the body will “focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option.”

The ‘Press 3’ option was created in 2022 under Joe Biden’s presidency, in partnership with the Trevor Project, a non-profit that provides suicide prevention and crisis support for LGBTQ+ people.

Between 1 July, 2022, and 31 December, 2024, the 988 hotline serviced over 1.3 million young people.

Jaymes Black, Trevor Project CEO, took to social media on Wednesday, speaking directly to camera in a video, they said: “Today, that hope and that lifeline was cut,” saying that the hotline will be closed “in 30 days”.

If you are struggling with mental health, for more information and support, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 or LGBT Switchboard on 0800 0119100.